Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 456,608 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465,370 shares of company stock worth $69,793,818. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $386,066,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

