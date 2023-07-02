Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.97

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 37538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

