Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells $40,547.08 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $40,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.