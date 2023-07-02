Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Critical Survey

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.13 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -1.95 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.01 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.01

Profitability

Codiak BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 272.76%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 49,810.87%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

