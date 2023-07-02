Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Financial Contrast

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suzuki Motor and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,882.43% -59.40% -48.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A $195.69 0.18 Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 10.87 -$123.70 million ($0.99) -0.63

Suzuki Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

