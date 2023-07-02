Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 4.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 324,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,216,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

