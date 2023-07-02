Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

