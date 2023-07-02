Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 630.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.5 %

TMHC stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,765 shares of company stock worth $35,049,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.