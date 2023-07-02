Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $25.32 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,950 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

