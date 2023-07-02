Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 915,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 332.9 days.

Telefónica Stock Up 3.3 %

TEFOF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

