The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.12.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

