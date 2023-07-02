The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

