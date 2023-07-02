The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

