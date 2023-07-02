The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $159.04 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

