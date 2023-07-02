The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $159.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

