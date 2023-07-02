The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

