The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Stock Up 1.2 %

GPS stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

