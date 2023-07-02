The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

