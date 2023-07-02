The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 425.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

