The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

