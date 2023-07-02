The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 211.5% in June

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNWWF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

North West Price Performance

North West stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. North West has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

