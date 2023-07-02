The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

