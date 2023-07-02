Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.82

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 443591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -554.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

