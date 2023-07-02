Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 44,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 949,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

