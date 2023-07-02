Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 4.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 4,676,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,097,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Tilray’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

