Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. 133,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 425,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Traeger Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $153.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

