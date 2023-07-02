Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.45

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 794590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $811.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,920. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

