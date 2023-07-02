Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.
About Tsumura & Co.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsumura & Co.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.