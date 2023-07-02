Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.08. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 4,425 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $724.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,626 shares of company stock valued at $718,942 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

