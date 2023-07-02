Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

