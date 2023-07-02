UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $42.96 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

