United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.87 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

