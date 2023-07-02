United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

