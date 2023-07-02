Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $35.51

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $36.78. Upstart shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,595,866 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,801,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,076. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.