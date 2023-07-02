US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.09

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 56396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
