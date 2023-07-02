V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

V.F. Trading Down 0.6 %

V.F. stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $697,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 400,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

