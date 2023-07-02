Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

