Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,796 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.69 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

