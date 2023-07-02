Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $7.37 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

