Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after buying an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

