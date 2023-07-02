Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.87.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

