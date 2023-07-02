Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 100,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 91,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

