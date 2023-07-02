VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RNEW opened at $26.19 on Friday. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $28.27.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
