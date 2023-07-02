Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

