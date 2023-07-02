Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 15,522 shares.The stock last traded at $99.02 and had previously closed at $98.84.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

