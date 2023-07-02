Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

