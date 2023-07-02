VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 70.7% in June

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

