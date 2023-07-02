Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.23

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 46471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 798,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

