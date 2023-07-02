Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,877,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Free Report

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.