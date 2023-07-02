Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.